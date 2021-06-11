Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. PS Business Parks comprises about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PS Business Parks worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,131. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

