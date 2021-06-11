Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $14.31 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. American Vanguard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.27% of American Vanguard worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 220,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after buying an additional 453,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.86.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

AVD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.