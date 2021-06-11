Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215,900 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of MGIC Investment worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 81,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

