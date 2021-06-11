Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $19.58 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of MDU Resources Group worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

