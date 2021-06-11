Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $20.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vistra worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

