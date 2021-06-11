Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe comprises 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 4.39% of Northwest Pipe worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 404,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $752,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $310,567 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $298.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

