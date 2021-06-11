Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,488 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics comprises 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Methode Electronics worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,756. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

