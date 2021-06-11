Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 73,150 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,150 shares during the quarter. Vonage comprises approximately 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Vonage worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vonage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vonage by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 37,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.