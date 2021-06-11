Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,374 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 77,192 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,723.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAP traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $199.09. 9,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.