Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

