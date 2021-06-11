Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.85% of The Shyft Group worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 6,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,659 shares of company stock worth $2,117,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.