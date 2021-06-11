Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 137,900 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,900 shares during the quarter. Accuray accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Accuray worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in Accuray by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Accuray by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $4,374,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 6,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,357. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.67 million, a PE ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.88.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

