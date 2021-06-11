Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 3.68% of First Internet Bancorp worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INBK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $327.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

