Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $184.83 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $184.83 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00036851 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00221862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024592 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,695,993 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

