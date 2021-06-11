Hedget (HGET) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Hedget has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $381,558.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00016729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00084551 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

