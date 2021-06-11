Hegic (HEGIC) Hits One Day Volume of $991,640.00

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $58.28 million and approximately $991,640.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00775018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.