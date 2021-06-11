Helix (HLIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $136,732.81 and $35.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

