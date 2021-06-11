Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $309.25 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $309.25 million and $300,963.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00011984 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00445482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

