Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.