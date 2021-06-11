Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEMP remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 48,104,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,790,094. Hemp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About Hemp
