Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEMP remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 48,104,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,790,094. Hemp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

