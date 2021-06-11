Herbalist Token Price Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $33,491.04 and approximately $13.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

