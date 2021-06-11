Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in May

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HERTF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 93,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,644. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.