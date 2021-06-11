Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. Heritage Financial posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 423.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

HFWA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,507. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,396 shares of company stock valued at $388,254. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

