Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the May 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,315. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $2,600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 837.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $372,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

