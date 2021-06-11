Heritage Trust Co Acquires 10,528 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,753,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $356.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

