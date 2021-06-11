Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.56. 27,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.74. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

