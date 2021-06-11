Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 221,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.