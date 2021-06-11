Heritage Trust Co Buys 2,942 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 235,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,227. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

