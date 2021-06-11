Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $54.73. 515,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115,367. The company has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

