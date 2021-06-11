Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

XOM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 540,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199,963. The company has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

