Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,051,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,281,000 after buying an additional 307,964 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,408,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $447,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $267.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,519. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

