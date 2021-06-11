Heritage Trust Co Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 130,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

