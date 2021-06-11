Heritage Trust Co Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.51. 62,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

