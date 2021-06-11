Heritage Trust Co Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 198,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01. The company has a market cap of $321.76 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

