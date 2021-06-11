Heritage Trust Co Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.63. 156,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

