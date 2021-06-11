Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 304.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $876.57. 6,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,221. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

