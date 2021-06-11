Heritage Trust Co Lowers Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,167. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

