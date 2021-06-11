Heritage Trust Co Purchases 2,334 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 52,047 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 643,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.01. 40,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,933. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

