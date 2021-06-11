Heritage Trust Co Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 345,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,842. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

