Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,997,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.26. 4,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $119.99 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

