Heritage Trust Co Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,512.58. 39,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,523.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,344.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

