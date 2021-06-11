Heritage Trust Co Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,426.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,436.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,307.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

