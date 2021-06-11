Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,420. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.