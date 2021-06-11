HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 29% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and $32,503.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 29% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00056963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00756761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00084209 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

