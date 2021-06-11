Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 8,198 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 1,166,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

