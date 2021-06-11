Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $100.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

HES stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

