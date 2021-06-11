Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 648.2% in May

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 648.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,844. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

