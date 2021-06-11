Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Down 89.6% in May

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HYBT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,705. Heyu Biological Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018.

