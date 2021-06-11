Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Down 89.6% in May

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:HYBT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,705. Heyu Biological Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.
About Heyu Biological Technology
