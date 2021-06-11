High Performance Blockchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $556,190.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $11.81 million and $556,190.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065421 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

