Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAACU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,407. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

